JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM stock opened at $41.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.34.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,513,350 shares of company stock valued at $203,076,165 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.