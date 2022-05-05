Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Update

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 381.0 days.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $32.60.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

