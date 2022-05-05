Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Update

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 381.0 days.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $32.60.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JGHAF)
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.