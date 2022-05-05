Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.10.

Illumina stock traded down $15.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $291.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,757. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.29 and a 200-day moving average of $359.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.73 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

