Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.1% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 276,448 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Mastercard by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 27,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.76.

MA traded down $15.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $353.37. 3,423,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,499,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $350.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,741 shares of company stock valued at $179,007,925. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.