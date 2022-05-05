Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,093,000 after buying an additional 297,485 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 767,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,968,000 after acquiring an additional 46,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.94.

NYSE:DD traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.14. 3,239,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,753. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average is $76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.