Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $11.39 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,358 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 5.9% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 44.7% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $7.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.63. 8,381,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,036,721. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.52 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.33 and its 200 day moving average is $148.69.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.41.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

