Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,781 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 1.7% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after buying an additional 62,696 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 40,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,770,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 384,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after buying an additional 124,410 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $39.64. The stock had a trading volume of 21,988,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,881,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.