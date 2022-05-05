Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 2.0% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after acquiring an additional 634,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,556,000 after acquiring an additional 223,675 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,226,000 after acquiring an additional 574,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,807,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,700,000 after acquiring an additional 51,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,734,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,820,340. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $302.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.24.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

