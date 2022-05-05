Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 274.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 82,228 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

CMC traded down $2.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.87. 979,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,025. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

In related news, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $908,897.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

About Commercial Metals (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.