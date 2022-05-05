Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded down $11.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $313.07. 2,609,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $105.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $327.97 and a 200 day moving average of $364.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.21 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

