Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barrington Research from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.64% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KAI. StockNews.com started coverage on Kadant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Shares of KAI traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.86. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,668. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. Kadant has a 52 week low of $163.17 and a 52 week high of $240.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $283,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.
