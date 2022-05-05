Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barrington Research from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KAI. StockNews.com started coverage on Kadant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of KAI traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.86. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,668. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. Kadant has a 52 week low of $163.17 and a 52 week high of $240.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $226.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $283,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

