KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KAR. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 4.6% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,127,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KAR shares. Northcoast Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CJS Securities raised KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

