KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Upgraded by CJS Securities to Outperform

CJS Securities upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KAR. TheStreet upgraded KAR Auction Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim upgraded KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.77 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,357,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,141,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,707 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 47,688.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,723,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,237 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,992,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,601 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,332,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,856 shares during the period.

About KAR Auction Services (Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.