Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Insider Ada Poon Buys 10,001 Shares

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Rating) insider Ada Poon acquired 10,001 shares of Kelly Partners Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.12 ($3.60) per share, with a total value of A$51,185.12 ($36,045.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Kelly Partners Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and clients, owners, families, and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers audits; business, and personal and investment structures; cloud accounting; corporate and management; estate planning and management; family law assistance; accounting; outsourced CFO; payroll; philanthropic; strata accounting and tax; ATO investigation and dispute; and taxation advice and compliance services.

