Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 37,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,752. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48.

Get Kennametal alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.08%.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert acquired 36,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,402.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Kennametal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Kennametal by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMT. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Kennametal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.