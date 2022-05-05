Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Kennedy-Wilson has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kennedy-Wilson has a payout ratio of 1,066.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

Shares of NYSE:KW traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.97. 522,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $25.30.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 73.39%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher acquired 24,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,103,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,029,000 after buying an additional 31,094 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 598,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,281,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 530,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,663,000 after buying an additional 206,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 335.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 257,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 306,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 44,643 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

