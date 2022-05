Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $51.14

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.14 and last traded at $51.31, with a volume of 106626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.

PPRUY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kering from €810.00 ($852.63) to €785.00 ($826.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($786.32) target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kering from €803.00 ($845.26) to €805.00 ($847.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7378 per share. This is a boost from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

