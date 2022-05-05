Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

NASDAQ KROS traded down $3.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,018. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

In other Keros Therapeutics news, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,700 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,278 shares of company stock worth $1,201,417. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $197,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 227,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.