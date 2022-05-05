Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 628.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,652,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,176 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,167 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,243 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $28,544,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,574 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMI opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.19.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.67%.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. Barclays boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

