Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Update

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 76,207 shares of company stock valued at $417,945. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 80,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kingsway Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,218,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,560,000 after buying an additional 301,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFS stock remained flat at $$5.65 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.82. Kingsway Financial Services has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.79 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a return on equity of 167.08% and a net margin of 0.43%.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

