Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.59. 1,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 424.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

