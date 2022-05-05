Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.59. 1,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.