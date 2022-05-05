Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €66.00 ($69.47) price objective from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($96.84) target price on Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($101.05) target price on Kion Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($105.26) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($93.68) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €86.69 ($91.26).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €52.90 ($55.68) on Thursday. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($60.92) and a one year high of €81.82 ($86.13). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €63.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €81.77.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

