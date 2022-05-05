KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. KKR & Co. Inc. has a payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $55.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.56.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. TheStreet cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,562,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,432,000 after purchasing an additional 26,565 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 945,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 33,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 22,959 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $827,000.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.