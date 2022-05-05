Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 8,048 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,128 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 63,266,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $66.15. The company had a trading volume of 23,387,600 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average of $71.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

