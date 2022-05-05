Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 30,260 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.70. 64,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,070. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.69 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.55.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

