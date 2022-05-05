Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Sells 781 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,999,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,189,000.

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,240. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $114.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.24.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

