Klimatas (KTS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $76.00

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 22.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $15,465.80 and $76.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

