KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Head to Head Contrast

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Frontier Group alerts:

This table compares Frontier Group and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group $2.06 billion 1.07 -$102.00 million ($0.62) -16.35 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines $5.85 billion N/A -$1.77 billion N/A N/A

Frontier Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.5% of Frontier Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Group and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group -5.51% -42.57% -5.52% KLM Royal Dutch Airlines N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Frontier Group and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Frontier Group presently has a consensus target price of $20.08, suggesting a potential upside of 97.60%. Given Frontier Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Frontier Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 110 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising, 16 A320ceos, 73 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also provides engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients. In addition, it sells cargo capacity to third parties, as well as operates charter and scheduled flights through transavia.com. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is a subsidiary of Air France KLM S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.