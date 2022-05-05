Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) received a €16.00 ($16.84) price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KCO. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($13.68) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($17.47) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.90 ($10.42) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.20 ($18.11) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €13.76 ($14.48).

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

KCO stock opened at €11.34 ($11.94) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.72, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.15. Klöckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of €9.06 ($9.54) and a fifty-two week high of €13.50 ($14.21). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 2.03.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.