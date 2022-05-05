Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $13,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 714,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,556,000 after purchasing an additional 300,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNX opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

