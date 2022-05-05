Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB – Get Rating) received a €32.00 ($33.68) price target from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 74.10% from the company’s current price.

ETR SKB opened at €18.38 ($19.35) on Thursday. Koenig & Bauer has a twelve month low of €17.86 ($18.80) and a twelve month high of €32.65 ($34.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $303.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.05.

Get Koenig & Bauer alerts:

About Koenig & Bauer (Get Rating)

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.