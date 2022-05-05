Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Acquired by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSS traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.37. 1,607,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,125,884. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.26.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

