Komodo Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.99 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Komodo has a total market cap of $59.82 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.70 or 0.00343707 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00079750 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00086515 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003614 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007481 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,584,150 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

