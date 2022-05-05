Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75-4.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.50. The company issued revenue guidance of above $2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.
KTB stock opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.98.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 55.59%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Kontoor Brands (Get Rating)
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.