Koppers (KOP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect Koppers to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Koppers has set its FY22 guidance at approx $4.25 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $4.250-$4.250 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.73 million. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Koppers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KOP opened at $26.34 on Thursday. Koppers has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $556.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Koppers’s payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In related news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Koppers by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Koppers by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Koppers by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koppers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koppers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

