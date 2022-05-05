Korea Investment CORP Acquires 40,600 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 494.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

IMO opened at $53.13 on Thursday. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 81.74, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2648 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 164.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

