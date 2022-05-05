Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 13.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,245 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $160.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.63. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.34 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.17.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

