Korea Investment CORP Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Xylem by 2.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $90.30 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XYL. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.45.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

