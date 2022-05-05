Korea Investment CORP Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $346,155,000 after acquiring an additional 169,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $282,047,000 after purchasing an additional 168,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,447,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $201,972,000 after purchasing an additional 241,439 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 19.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,978,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 319,033 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Seagate Technology by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,109 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,319,000 after purchasing an additional 160,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

STX opened at $86.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.68. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,072,297 shares of company stock worth $223,573,799. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

