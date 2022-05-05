Korea Investment CORP Increases Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,911 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,908,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,405,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after buying an additional 173,508 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 219,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after buying an additional 144,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Bilibili by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,170,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,304,000 after acquiring an additional 287,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Bilibili by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 547,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after acquiring an additional 281,478 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bilibili from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

BILI opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $44.02. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $129.24.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

