Korea Investment CORP Increases Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.50.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $257.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.62 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

