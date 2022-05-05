Korea Investment CORP Sells 2,200 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,014,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,911,000 after buying an additional 718,774 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 108,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 137,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $126.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $174.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.09.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. StockNews.com raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.54.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

