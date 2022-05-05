Korea Investment CORP Sells 28,800 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 96,901 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,817,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $970,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.79.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $174.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.92.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.