Korea Investment CORP Sells 73,900 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Dropbox worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,188,000 after purchasing an additional 387,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,369 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth about $271,381,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,506,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,665,000 after acquiring an additional 617,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $264,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $58,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,250 shares of company stock worth $1,456,778. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $565.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Dropbox Profile (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.