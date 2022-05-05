Korea Investment CORP Sells 9,500 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,976,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,079,000 after buying an additional 64,356 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 268,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 75,209 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

Shares of FITB opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,745 shares of company stock worth $5,671,555 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.