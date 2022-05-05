Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

KTOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,724. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -771.50 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $114,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,854,115.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $163,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,778 shares of company stock worth $2,139,302 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,957,000 after buying an additional 528,714 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

