Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 5.82%.

KRO stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 156,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,903. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.13. Kronos Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 40.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 71.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

