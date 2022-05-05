Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Trading 3.7% Higher

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.09. 51,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,444,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
About Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
