L & S Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Intel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 23,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its holdings in Intel by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 234,973 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Intel by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 27,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011,151 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $103,572,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,726,768. The stock has a market cap of $186.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.48.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

