L & S Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

L & S Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,510,044 shares of company stock worth $11,184,929 and sold 1,081,452 shares worth $65,213,258. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX stock traded down $6.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.17. 171,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,389. The company has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.75 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.93%.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

